Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021, finishing fifth after the league stage and their bid to bounce back from that disappointment has not started well. Following the merry-go-round of players post the IPL mega auction, Mumbai Indians would have been hoping to hit the ground running in IPL 2022. But it has been a disastrous start for Rohit Sharma and his team, having lost all their three matches so far this season. Their latest loss to Kolkata Knight Riders means MI are among three teams -- defending champions Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad being the others -- not to open their account in IPL 2022.

Following the loss to KKR, where Pat Cummins showed his prowess with the bat, captain Rohit Sharma was seen giving a passionate speech to his teammates in the dressing room.

"We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It's all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle.

"I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball," he added.

Rohit told his teammates that there was no need to panic just yet and it was still early days in the tournament.

"We don't need to panic. Honestly, we talk about talent, potential and everything in this room - but until we bring that desperation and hunger on the ground, oppositions are not going to hand us wins just like that."

"They certainly took the victory from us. We need to do that against the opposition as well. We need to nail those crucial moments and then see what happens, after that. There's no point in putting our heads down at this point, because it's still early days. Still early days. And I feel that, in these three games that we've played we've shown some character. It's just that collectively, all 11 of us inside - whoever goes inside - need to come together," said the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Mumbai's next test will be against the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore, who beat Rajasthan Royals in the last match.