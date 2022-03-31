With AB de Villiers no more a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli shared a wholesome moment with Faf du Plessis during Match 6 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 83 for six in 11.3 overs after a top-order collapse, the duo exchanged a wholesome hug which made fans emotional on social media. Such was the hug that many fans compared du Plessis to de Villiers, who shared a close bond with Kohli during his IPL career. Here is the video of Kohli and Du Plessis exchanging a hug:

It fells like Faf is AB for Kohli. pic.twitter.com/e6h6ofmaj8 — (@TheJinxyyyy) March 30, 2022

The hug didn't really need an explanation considering the dominating performance by RCB bowlers on Wednesday. The franchise bowled out KKR for 128 in 18.5 overs with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga taking four wickets in four overs and conceding 20 runs.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep took three wickets, Harshal Patel bagged two and Mohammed Siraj also claimed a scalp.

Except for Andre Russell, other KKR batters failed to cross the 20-run mark. The West Indies all-rounder could only muster 25 runs off 18 balls and also clattered a four and three sixes.

RCB lost early wickets in the chase, but a solid performance from their middle order saw them chase down the target in the final over with three wickets to spare.

Du Plessis was released by CSK after IPL 2021 and joined RCB for Rs 7 crore during the mega auction this year, at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Due to Kohli stepping down from RCB's captaincy after last season, the veteran cricketer was appointed as the franchise's skipper for this campaign.