Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli registered his golden duck of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after being dismissed on the first ball of the match against SunRisers Hyderabad. The right-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by Jagadeesha Suchith. Kohli has had a tough time with the bat this edition as he has just 216 runs in 12 games. During the game, Kohli was seen being consoled by RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar in the dressing room.

Kohli was visibly dejected as he walked off the ground and in the dressing room Bangar tried to comfort the star batter.

Bangar's gesture won hearts on social media and fans praised the RCB head coach.

This was the sixth time overall that Kohli has registered a golden duck in the IPL.

Earlier, Kohli had recorded golden ducks in --- 2008 against Mumbai Indians, 2014 against Punjab Kings, 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad.

Talking about the game between RCB and SRH, the former batted first and posted 192/3 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs. Dinesh Karthik came out to bat at No.5 and scored 30 runs off eight balls with the help of 1 four and 4 sixes.

Chasing 193, Rahul Tripathi scored 58 but no other batter managed to stay with him at the other end with RCB going on to register a 67-run win.

Wanindu Hasaranga took five wickets and was adjudged as Player Of The Match.

RCB are in fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 12 games.