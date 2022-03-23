IPL 2022: RCB Full Schedule - Royal Challengers Bangalore All Matches Date, Time And Venue
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first match on March 27 against Punjab Kings.
Highlights
- RCB will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27.
- RCB will play against Punjab Kings.
- Faf du Plessis will be leading RCB this season.
The fans have been eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Having stepped down as the captain, Kohli would hope to have a renewed energy with the bat to take his side all the way this season. IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 and RCB, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, will kickstart their campaign on March 27 against Punjab Kings.
Last season, RCB had made it to the playoffs but the side lost the eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise has already appointed Faf du Plessis as their new leader and the team also has some new signings in the form of David Willey and Josh Hazlewood.
Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue:
March 27: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium
March 30: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 5: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium
April 9: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune
April 12: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 16: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium
April 19: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 23: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium
April 26: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune
April 30: vs Gujarat Titans, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium
May 4: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune
May 8: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 3.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium
May 13: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium
May 19: vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium