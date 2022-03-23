The fans have been eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Having stepped down as the captain, Kohli would hope to have a renewed energy with the bat to take his side all the way this season. IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 and RCB, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, will kickstart their campaign on March 27 against Punjab Kings.

Last season, RCB had made it to the playoffs but the side lost the eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise has already appointed Faf du Plessis as their new leader and the team also has some new signings in the form of David Willey and Josh Hazlewood.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue:

March 27: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

March 30: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 5: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 9: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 12: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 16: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 19: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 23: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 26: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 30: vs Gujarat Titans, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 4: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

May 8: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 3.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

Promoted

May 13: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 19: vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium