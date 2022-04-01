The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one tournament where international teammates get a chance to go up against each other and earn some brownie points over the other. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is playing for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and in his first match for the franchise this season, Ashwin returned with the figures of 0-21 in his full quota of four overs. Ahead of the team's next game, against Mumbai Indians, Ashwin named two Indian stars he loves "going head-on" with.

"I love going head-on with Virat and Rohit, to be honest. I think they are two quality batters that have played with me inside the dressing room, not two batters that I have got repeated contests against at an international arena," Ashwin said on ESPNcricinfo's show "Polite Enquiries".

"But I get to go against them in the IPL format so I love going up against them. They don't like getting out to bowlers inside the team so I enjoy the contest and look forward to it every year," he further stated.

Rajasthan Royals won their opening game of IPL 2022 against SunRisers Hyderabad by 61 runs. In the match against SunRisers, Yuzvendra Chahal returned with three wickets while Prasidh Krishna took two wickets.

The franchise will next play against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on April 5.

In the 168 IPL games he has played, Ashwin has managed to take 145 wickets at an average of 27.95. His best bowling figures in the competition are 4-34. The off-spinner had previously led Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL.

Before being bought by Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin was representing the Delhi Capitals but he was not retained by the Rishabh Pant-led franchise and the spinner was then picked up by Rajasthan in the mega auction this year.