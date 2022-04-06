Rajasthan Royals have been dealt a huge blow as pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season due to injury. The franchise updated fans on social media through a video where the team physiotherapist John Gloster revealed the news. "I had the pleasure of introducing Nathan, when he first came into the bubble and into our family. Unfortunately, I have got the hard task of wishing him farewell. It's always hard to lose someone, particularly when it's through injury", he said.

"And you know, we were really looking forward to spend a lot of time with you throughout this tournament, but unfortunately that's not going to be. He's leaving us tomorrow morning. But, you know you're a big part of us. What you've given already has been massive to us."

"Having you around the group, given we have learned a lot from you as well. So travel safely and anything you need from us, we are always here. We look forward to having you back with us whenever that might be, safe travels", he further added.

The Aussie bowler was bought by RR ahead of the IPL 2022 season for Rs 2 crore in the mega auction.

He managed to play only one game, in their first match vs SunRisers Hyderabad. He suffered an injury in that game and missed the other fixtures.

Against SRH, he didn't have a good outing, conceding 48 overs in three overs.