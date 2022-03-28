The Indian Premier League (IPL) is always known to provide the spectacular and the new season has been surprising fans with some outlandish highlights. One such moment occurred during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ongoing IPL 2022 match vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. With RCB captain Faf du Plessis looking invincible with his bat during the first innings, Shahrukh Khan produced a spectacular catch to send the former CSK player back to the pavilion. The incident occurred in the first ball of the 18th over, when Du Plessis received a full delivery from Arshdeep Singh, which was angling in from outside off. The South African tried to clear long off but ended up chipping it well in front and Shahrukh put in a diving catch to grab hold of it at long off.

Here is a video of Shahrukh's catch of du Plessis:

(EMBED)

Du Plessis ended his innings at 88 runs off 57 balls and narrowly missed out on a century. He smashed three fours and seven maximums.

The veteran's knock helped RCB post 205 for two in 20 overs.

Young opener Anuj Rawat was also in good nick and registered 21 runs off 20 balls.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik played unbeaten knocks to set a 206-run target vs Punjab.

Former RCB captain Kohli smashed an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 29 balls, with the help of a four and two maximums.

Karthik was unbeaten at 32 off just 14 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes in his whirlwind innings.