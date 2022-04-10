On Saturday, there were two matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, with SunRisers Hyderabad beating Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore coming out on top against Mumbai Indians. SRH restricted CSK to 154/7 and chased down the target comfortably thanks to a brilliant 50-ball 75 by Abhishek Sharma. It was his first IPL half-century. In the second game, Mumbai Indians suffered a collapse and could only put on 151/6 on the board, largely due to Suryakumar Yadav's counter-attacking knock. However, Anuj Rawat hit his maiden half-century for RCB as they comfortably chased down the target, registering a seven-wicket win.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Kolkata Knight Riders remain the leaders on the IPL 2022 points table, with six points from four matches, while Gujarat Titans are behind them in second place, with as many points but from three games. RCB moved up to third with their win against MI as they registered their third win of the season. Lucknow Super Giants are in behind them at fourth, while Rajasthan Royals complete the top half of the season.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are sixth and seventh respectively, while SRH moved up to the eighth spot after their first win of the season.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are yet to win a match and are ninth and tenth respectively.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler continues to lead the run-scoring charts, with 205 runs to his name. Shubman Gill, with his back-to-back half-centuries, has shot up to second place with 180 runs. Liam Livingstone is in third, while Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan, with 149 runs each, are fourth and fifth respectively.

Purple Cap Race

Umesh Yadav, with nine scalps in four matches, continues to lead the hunt for the Purple Cap. Wanindu Hasaranga, with his two wickets against MI, moved up to the second spot with eight in his tally so far this season. Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and Avesh Khan have seven wickets each and they occupy third, fourth and fifth places respectively.