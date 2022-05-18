SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by three runs in Match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Defending a target of 194 runs, SRH restricted MI to 190 for seven in 20 overs with Umran Malik taking three wickets. Initially, a knock of 76 runs off 44 balls by Rahul Tripathi helped SRH post 193 for six in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh took three wickets for MI in three overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the table with 20 points from 13 games. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in second position with 16 points from 13 fixtures. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) occupy third place and Delhi Capitals (DC) are in fourth position respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fifth, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SRH in sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and MI are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 627 runs in 13 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (469) and David Warner (427) in second and third positions, respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan (421) is fourth and is followed by Deepak Hooda (406) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 24 wickets in 13 games and is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (23) in second position.

Kagiso Rabada (22) is third in the standings, followed by Umran Malik (21), who is fourth in the Purple Cap Race. Kuldeep Yadav occupies fifth position with 20 wickets.

