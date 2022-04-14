Mumbai Indians' (MI) winless run continued in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)as they were beaten by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Chasing a total of 199, MI were restricted to a total of 186 for nine, and lost the game by 12 runs. For PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Mayank Agarwal (52) scored half-centuries while Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of four for 30.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from four matches. They are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in second position. PBKS move to the third spot (six points), followed by Lucknow Super Giants (six points) and Gujarat Titans (six points).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) occupy the sixth spot and also have six points in the bag so far. Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad are seventh and eighth, respectively, with four points each. Chennai Super Kings are ninth with two points, while MI remain at the foot of the table.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap race with 218 runs and is followed by Shivam Dube (207 runs). Dhawan moves to the third spot with 197 runs. Robin Uthappa (194) is fourth in the standings, with Quinton de Kock (188) in fifth place.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap charts, having bagged 11 wickets so far. Kuldeep Yadav (10 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (10 wickets) are second and third, respectively. Wanindu Hasaranga (10 wickets) is in fourth spot followed by T Natarajan (8 wickets) in fifth.