Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling contest on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to remain on the top of the points table. Set a target of 170 thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century, GT were in big trouble at 87/5 in the 13th over, but David Miller's fantastic unbeaten 94 and a quickfire 45 from stand-in skipper Rashid Khan saw them over the line. Earlier in the day, Umran Malik's brilliant final over helped SunRisers Hyderabad bowl Punjab Kings out for 151 before an all-round effort from their batters saw them comfortably register a 7-wicket win.

IPL 2022 Points Table

With 10 points from six matches, Gujarat Titans are leading the IPL 2022 points table. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are behind them at second and third with eight points each from six matches, while SRH also moved up to fourth place with the same points.

Rajasthan Royals are fifth, with six points in five matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS are sixth and seventh respectively with six points in six matches.

Delhi Capitals, with four points from five matches, are eighth, followed by CSK at ninth and win-less Mumbai Indians at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler continues to lead the Orange Cap race wih 272 runs, while Kl Rahul is at second with 235 runs. Hardik Pandya, who didn't play on Sunday due to injury, is still third with 228 runs, while Shivam Dube moved up to fourth with 226. Liam Livingstone, who hit his third fifty of the season on Sunday, moved into the top five with 224 runs so far in the season.

Purple Cap Race

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan are currently neck-to-neck in the Purple Cap race with 12 wickets each, although Chahal has played one match less and also has a better economy rate than the SRH pacer.

Third, fourth and fifth spots are occupied by Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga, who have 11 wickets each.