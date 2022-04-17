IPL 2022, Live Score Updates Between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad: Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad will both look to register their fourth win of the ongoing IPL 2022 season when they take the field against each other on Sunday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Punjab Kings had last defeated Mumbai Indians while SunRisers Hyderabad had outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides have form behind them and they would look to continue with their momentum. Currently, Punjab and Hyderabad are placed at the fifth and seventh spot in the points table respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks:

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai