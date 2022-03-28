Punjab Kings registered a thrilling five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore to begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a big win. Some fine batting by the top order and Odean Smith's 8-ball 25 not out blitz helped Punjab Kings chase down the 206-run target in 19 overs. This was the fourth time in Indian Premier League history that Punjab have chased down a target of over 200 runs. In the process, Punjab Kings surpassed Chennai Super Kings to become the team with most successful chases of 200+ runs.

Prior to the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match, Punjab and Chennai had both chased down a target of 200+ runs three times. On Sunday night, Punjab took the outright record by blowing RCB away with some power hitting.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have twice chased down targets of above 200.

On Sunday, Punjab had Odean Smith to thank for a pulling off a momentous chase. A good start courtesy Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan had laid the foundations of PBKS' chase. Bhanuka Rajapaksa blasted 43 off just 22 balls to continue the good work.

But RCB clawed their way back by picking wickets with Rajapaksa, Raj Angad Bawa and Liam Livingstone falling in quick succession.

Just when it seemed that PBKS had way too much to do in the last five overs, Odean Smith opened the floodgates by peppering the boundaries.

Promoted

Anuj Rawat had the chance to dismiss the West Indian, but dropped an absolute sitter in the deep that potentially cost RCB the game.

Punjab Kings will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede on Friday while RCB will also be up against KKR on Wednesday at the DY Patil Sports Academy.