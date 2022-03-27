Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings Face Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore In Navi Mumbai
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 3 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Score Updates: Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.© BCCI/IPL
Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 3 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Both franchises will be with new captains and will be aiming for a win in this fixture. PBKS will be under Mayank Agarwal, who has replaced KL Rahul as skipper. Rahul departed for Lucknow Super Giants after last season. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis will captain RCB this season, having joined them in this year's mega auction. He will replace Virat Kohli in that role, who stepped down after last season. With both teams aiming for a winning start to their respective campaigns, fans will be treated to an epic entertaining cricket affair. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the IPL 2022 match between PBKS vs RCB, Straight From DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Match 3, Indian Premier League, 2022, Mar 27, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
PBKS
RCB
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
% chance to win
RCB 53%
PBKS 47%
- 17:47 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022's Match 3 between PBKS and RCB, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket, folks!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.