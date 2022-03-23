Punjab Kings (PBKS) are one of the three already existing franchises which is yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title so far. However, the team will be under new leadership this season following the departure of KL Rahul, who will lead the newcomers Lucknow Super Giants. Mayank Agarwal, who was one of the two players retained by the franchise, was named as captain for this season, and PBKS will hope that the player can contribute in both batting and leadership front.

During the IPL auction last month, PBKS bought the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow, among others.

PBKS also have decent group of young players, who will look to pounce on any given opportunity and impress the management.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Punjab Kings:

Punjab Kings Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue

March 27: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 1: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 3: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 8: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 13: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 17: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 20: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 25: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 29: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 3: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 7: vs Rajasthan Royals, 3:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 13: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium

Promoted

May 16: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 22: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium