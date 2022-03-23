IPL 2022: PBKS Full Schedule - Punjab Kings All Matches Date, Time And Venue
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27.
Highlights
- Punjab Kings will open their IPL 2022 campaign against RCB.
- IPL 2022 will begin on March 26.
- Mayank Agarwal will be leading PBKS this season.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are one of the three already existing franchises which is yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title so far. However, the team will be under new leadership this season following the departure of KL Rahul, who will lead the newcomers Lucknow Super Giants. Mayank Agarwal, who was one of the two players retained by the franchise, was named as captain for this season, and PBKS will hope that the player can contribute in both batting and leadership front.
During the IPL auction last month, PBKS bought the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow, among others.
PBKS also have decent group of young players, who will look to pounce on any given opportunity and impress the management.
Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Punjab Kings:
Punjab Kings Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue
March 27: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 1: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
April 3: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium
April 8: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium
April 13: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
April 17: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 20: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
April 25: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium
April 29: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune
May 3: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
May 7: vs Rajasthan Royals, 3:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium
May 13: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM, Brabourne Stadium
Promoted
May 16: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium
May 22: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium