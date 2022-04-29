Jos Buttler has been in red-hot form for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Englishman is leading the Orange Cap race firmly with 499 runs in eight matches, averaging over 71. Buttler has already smashed three centuries, and is eyeing Virat Kohli's record of four tons in a single IPL season. During a recent chat with RR teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, Buttler revealed that former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed helped him identify his weak areas and overturn them.

"Mushtaq Ahmed always told me to hit on the off-side first and then come around to the leg-side. If you are looking only on the leg-side, you will never hit the ball on the off-side," Buttler had said to Ashwin in a video uploaded on RR's YouTube channel.

Ahmed, who worked as a spin-bowling coach and assistant coach with England men's team from 2008 to 2014, has appreciated Buttler for remembering his tips.

"I worked with England for six years and everyone remembers the technical work we did. It is nice when you work with someone and they remember it, I communicated with Buttler and thanked him too," he told Cricket Pakistan.

"The coach's job is to pass on his knowledge and experience to the players, the rest is up to the player. We are also trying to bring this culture to the Pakistani team," he added.

Promoted

RR are second in the IPL 2022 table, with 12 points from eight games.

They will now face Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 30.