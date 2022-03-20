With IPL 2022 set to begin on March 26, Mumbai Indians have set up an outdoor "bio-secure MI Arena" at Jio World Garden, in Mumbai. The 13,000 square metre "MI Arena" will exclusively serve as a recreational facility for the players, their families, the coaching staff and support staff. According to a statement from the franchise, the facility will help the team in bonding and it will also help the cricketers "relax and have a balanced life".

According to the statement, the 'MI Arena' will consist of both team and individual areas. It will form a part of the main bio-secure bubble.

Also, the facility houses a futsal ground, pickle ball court, box cricket, foot volleyball, golf driving range, MI Battleground, mini Golf, MI Cafe and a kids zone.

"MI Arena has been created to allow the team to connect and get to know each other better through the season, but also un-wind and relax. The past 2 years has thrown up so many unique challenges but we are "One Family" and it is MI's priority and responsibility to keep everyone safe and happy", a MI spokesperson was quoted as saying in the media release.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will play their first match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ishan Kishan, in particular, will be hoping to put in a good display right from start after being bought by the team for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, making him the most expensive purchase in the IPL 2022 mega auction.