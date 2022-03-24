In a stunning development, MS Dhoni stepped down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper just days before the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The CSK legend led the franchise to four IPL titles. Ravindra Jadeja will now be at the helm of the Chennai-based franchise. As soon as the announcement was made public, fans took to Twitter to express their love for their beloved 'Thala'. Dhoni led CSK 204 times in the IPL, winning 121 games and losing 82. His win percentage was 59.6 in the cash-rich league. Under his tenure, CSK won 4 IPL titles and 2 Champions League T20 titles.

Here's how Twitter reacted to this big development ahead of IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR:

"It's been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C)," tweeted the official handle of Rajasthan Royals.

It's been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C). pic.twitter.com/lNP2eMHdqf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2022

"You will always be our captain msdhoni," tweeted one user.

"MS Dhoni reached the finals in his first season as an IPL captain. MS Dhoni won the IPL in his last season as an IPL captain. He walks off leaving a rich legacy," said another user.

MS Dhoni reached the finals in his first season as an IPL captain.



MS Dhoni won the IPL in his last season as an IPL captain.



He walks off leaving a rich legacy. pic.twitter.com/brbjtkSiiz — ` (@FourOverthrows) March 24, 2022

"MS Dhoni started his captaincy stint with a trophy and ended it the same way. Poetic," a user pointed out.

MS Dhoni started his captaincy stinct with a trophy and ended it the same way. Poetic. pic.twitter.com/iX0NhkAGKV — ` (@FourOverthrows) March 24, 2022

"Honestly will miss Dhoni at the toss time and post-match presentation," one fan commented on Twitter.

Honestly will miss Dhoni at the toss time and post match presentation — Pratik ???? (@122mlongsix) March 24, 2022

"MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. Maybe This could be his last season or May be not. Thank u mastermind Of Indian cricket team & IPL. #CaptainCool #CSK #IPL2022 #Dhoni #Jadeja," another fan commented.

MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. Maybe This could be his last season or May be not. Thank u mastermind Of Indian cricket team & IPL. #CaptainCool #CSK #IPL2022 #Dhoni #Jadeja — PATHAAN (@Hitendra4u) March 24, 2022

In the inaugural edition of the IPL, Dhoni had led CSK to the finals where they came up short against Rajasthan Royals. CSK's first title win came in 2010 and they backed up it with another title win in 2011.

CSK then went on to win the IPL in 2018 and 2021. Dhoni has over the years garnered a huge fan following and he is popularly called 'Thala' back in Chennai.

Having stepped aside as the captain, it would be interesting to see how the franchise uses the brains of a maverick leader and one also needs to see how the wicketkeeper bats for the team this season.

CSK will open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 26 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.