Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leader MS Dhoni has opened up on the reason behind him donning the No.7 jersey all his career and it is not because that the particular number is "lucky". Dhoni revealed that he chose the number because he was born on July 7. The 40-year-old also said that he is not a superstitious person in general. Dhoni, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2020, will be seen in action in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings.

"A lot of people initially thought that 7 is a lucky number for me and all of that. But I chose the number for a very simple reason. I was born on the 7th of July. So, it's the 7th day of the 7th month, that was the reason. Rather than getting into all the different things as to what number is a good number and all, I thought I will use my date of birth as the number. What people kept asking me about it, I used to frame different answers," Dhoni said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of CSK.

The World Cup-winning skipper also said that number seven is really close to him and this is the main reason behind him donning this number for the entirety of his career.

"A lot of people said 7 is a neutral number and even if it doesn't work for you, it doesn't really go against you. That also I added to my answer. I am not very superstitious about it, but it's one number that is close to my heart and I have kept it over the years with me," said Dhoni.

The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26 and defending champions CSK will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener.

Promoted

The match between CSK and KKR will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki.