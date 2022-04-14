Young South Africa all-rounder Dewald Brevis announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a quickfire 29 for Mumbai Indians (MI) on his debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On Wednesday, Brevis once again hogged all the limelight after he played a blistering knock of 49 off just 25 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), hitting four boundaries and five sixes. He took the game to Rahul Chahar, hitting the latter for four consecutive sixes in 9th over.

Brevis, who first grabbed the eyeballs during the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, had scored 506 runs in 6 matches, averaging just over 84 in the tournament.

Following his heroics against PBKS, ICC shared a compilation video of Brevis' exploits during the U19 World Cup.

Brevis, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, was bought by MI for Rs 3 crore during the mega auction in February.

MI, on the other hand, have had a torrid start to their IPL campaign. The five-time champions are yet to register a win after five matches.

Brevis has been labelled by many as "Baby AB de Villiers". Speaking on the comparisons with the legendary South Africa batter, Brevis said he has a lot to prove before reaching the same level.

"To be called Baby AB...I don't even know what to say. I am nowhere near what AB de Villiers was. He is a guy I grew up idolising, he was my role model from the first time I watched cricket. But I love being called that, it's a real honour and surreal," he had told Cricket South Africa.

