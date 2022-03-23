The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition will get underway on March 26 and fans would be expecting the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to go all the way this season, after a disappointing outing last year. The franchise has some new names in their ranks so it would be interesting to see how the management gets the best of some young names such as Dewald Brevis. Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign on March 27 against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Last season, Mumbai Indians failed to reach the playoffs after having won the title in the 2020 and 2019 editions. The franchise bought Ishan Kishan for a whopping price of Rs 15.25 crore at the mega auction and the left-handed batter would be opening the batting alongside Rohit Sharma so one can definitely expect fireworks.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Mumbai Indians.

MI Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue:

March 27: vs Delhi Capitals, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 2: vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 6: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 9: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 13: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 21: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 30: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 6: vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 9: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 12: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 17: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 21: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium