The Indian Premier League 2022 is almost upon us and the cricketing world is already buzzing with excitement. The Indian fans will be particularly happy with the fact that the tournament is happening in India this time around after being staged abroad due to Covid concerns. With IPL being played here, the pitch will also have a huge say in deciding certain situations in the match. And with these changes, captains and the team managements will look to get their bowling combinations right from the first match itself.

Here's a look at all the Purple Cap Winners from IPL history:

Sohail Tanvir (2008) - In the inaugural season of IPL, Rajasthan Royal's Tanvir hogged all the limelight as he grabbed 22 wickets in only 11 matches to win the Purple Cap.

RP Singh (2009) - Deccan Chargers' left-hand pacer RP Singh enthralled everyone as he became the first Indian bowler to win the Purple Cap, grabbing 23 wickets in 16 matches.

Pragyan Ojha (2010) - Spinner Pragyan proved all doubters wrong when he took 21 wickets in 16 IPL games to become the first spinner to win the Purple Cap. He represented the Deccan Chargers franchise then.

Lasith Malinga (2011) - Picking 28 wickets in 16 matches, Malinga broke the all-time top wicket's record in a single season in 2011, as he mesmerised the fans while playing for Mumbai Indians.

Morne Morkel (2012)- The tall former South African bowler claimed 25 wickets in 16 games for Delhi Daredevils at an average of 18.12 and emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo (2013)- Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo broke Malinga's IPL record of 28 wickets when he took 32 wickets in 18 IPL matches in the 2013 season.

Mohit Sharma (2014) - To everyone's surprise, Mohit Sharma proved to be a tough nut to crack in IPL 2014 as he roared his way to the top of the wicket-taker's charts with 23 wickets in 16 matches.

Dwayne Bravo (2015) - Having already won the Purple Cap once, Bravo bagged his second after a gap of only one season as he returned to the top of the bowling charts with 26 wickets at 16.38.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (2016) - Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowler Bhuvneshwar bowled superbly and used clever changes in pace to bamboozle batters throughout the tournament. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker in 2016 with 23 wickets in 17 games.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (2017)- Bhuvneshwar didn't stop after bagging the Purple Cap the previous season as he continued his good run with the ball to become the first bowler to win successive Purple Cap in IPL cricket. He bagged 26 wickets in 14 matches in 2017.

Andrew Tye (2018) - Australia's Tye disturbed Bhuvneshwar's dominance over the Purple Cap as he emerged at the top of the wicket-taker's charts with 24 wickets in 14 matches.

Imran Tahir (2019) - Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir topped the wicket-taker's charts with 26 wickets in 17 games in the 2019 edition.

Promoted

Kagiso Rabada (2020) - Star pacer Rabada enthralled everyone with some stupendous display of fast bowling for Delhi Capitals in 2020 where he ended as the highest wicket taker with 30 wickets in 17 games.

Harshal Patel (2021) - One of the most surprising outcomes of the Purple Cap holder's list came in 2021 when Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal blew away batting line-ups with 32 wickets in 15 matches.

