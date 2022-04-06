Pat Cummins was in fiery form as he played an unbeaten knock and registered the joint-fastest fifty in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday. The Aussie smacked an unbeaten 56 off 15 balls in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) five-wicket win vs Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. Cummins reached his fifty in 14 balls, a similar feat achieved by KL Rahul in 2018. Virender Sehwag led the reactions on Twitter as everyone took to the social media platform to hail Cummins. "Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 ... Jeera Batti", Sehwag wrote.

Former India all-rounder also congratulated Cummins and called him a "valuable cricketer".

Pat Cummins showing his class as a valuable cricketer AGAIN ! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

Pat Cummins, you beauty. Came in when KKR needed 61 in 41 balls, finished with 56* (15) with 6 sixes. Just one word, CRAZY...!! pic.twitter.com/IHbRVJOpMP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 6, 2022

14 ball fifty for Pat Cummins, equals with KL Rahul for the fastest fifty in IPL history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2022

Chasing a target of 162 runs, Cummins' incredible knock helped KKR reach 162 for five in 16 overs.

He was supported by Venkatesh Iyer, who also smashed an unbeaten half-century.

Initially, MI posted 161 for four in 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav slamming 52 runs off 36 balls. Meanwhile, Cummins took two wickets in four overs for KKR's bowling department.