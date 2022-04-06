IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians will look to register their first win when they take the field against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in the 14th game of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play for the Mumbai Indians and this will give a major shot in the arm to the franchise. On the other hand, KKR have won two matches this season and they will look to keep the momentum going. KKR are likely to play Pat Cummins since he is available for the franchise and it would be interesting to see who they leave out. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL Points Table 2022 looks

Squads:

Promoted

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune