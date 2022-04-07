Making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut, Dewald Brevis announced his arrival to fans with a short cameo in Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2022 fixture vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The youngster also played a no-look shot which reminded fans of legendary cricketer AB de Villiers. Receiving a drifting delivery from Varun Chakaravarthy in the eighth over, Brevis did not look up and slammed it over deep mid-wicket for a no-look maximum!

Here is the video of Brevis' no-look six vs KKR's Chakaravarthy:

Wow what a hit for six! Baby AB Dewald Brevis no look shot, I have no word. Reminds me of ABD again today. Treat to watch this exciting talent. #KKRvMI #KKRvsMI #Abdevilliers #IPL2022 #IPL pic.twitter.com/ytEnjH7q5b — Mohit Pandey (@mohitherapy) April 6, 2022

Nicknamed by many as "Baby AB de Villiers", the South African U-19 batter was acquired by MI for Rs 3 crore in the mega auction this year.

He was a star performer for South Africa in the recent U-19 Cricket World Cup. During the competition, he registered two centuries and three fifties. He hammered 506 runs and was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament.

Other than Brevis, MI also spent a lot on the likes of Ishan Kishan and Tim David.

Kishan was released by MI after IPL 2021 but rejoined in the mega auction for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore. Meanwhile David was acquired for Rs 8.25 crore.

Daniel Sams was also purchased for Rs 2.60 crore and Tilak Varma also joined for Rs 1.70 crore.