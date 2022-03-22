IPL 2022: KKR Full Schedule - Kolkata Knight Riders All Matches Date, Time And Venue
IPL 2022: KKR will begin their campaign on March 26 against Chennai Super Kings and the franchise would look to win their third title
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will kickstart on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The season opener will see MS Dhoni going up against KKR's new skipper Shreyas Iyer and the match is expected to grab eyeballs all around the world. Last season, these two teams had played the final, where CSK came out triumphant.
Talking about KKR, the franchise has a new captain in the form of Shreyas Iyer. The right-handed batter was picked up by the two-time champions for Rs 12.25 crore and the franchise has some new signings in the form of Sam Billings, Aaron Finch and a few others.
Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by KKR.
KKR Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue
March 26: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium
March 30: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 1: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium
April 6: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune
April 10: vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne
April 15: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm IST, Brabourne
April 18: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne
April 23: vs Gujarat Titans, 3.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium
April 28: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm IST, Wankhede Stadium
May 2: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium
May 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune
May 9: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium
May 14: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune
May 18: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium