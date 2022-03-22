The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will kickstart on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The season opener will see MS Dhoni going up against KKR's new skipper Shreyas Iyer and the match is expected to grab eyeballs all around the world. Last season, these two teams had played the final, where CSK came out triumphant.

Talking about KKR, the franchise has a new captain in the form of Shreyas Iyer. The right-handed batter was picked up by the two-time champions for Rs 12.25 crore and the franchise has some new signings in the form of Sam Billings, Aaron Finch and a few others.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by KKR.

KKR Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue

March 26: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

March 30: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 1: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 6: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 10: vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne

April 15: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm IST, Brabourne

April 18: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne

April 23: vs Gujarat Titans, 3.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 28: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 2: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 9: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

Promoted

May 14: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 18: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

