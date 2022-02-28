Jasprit Bumrah is considered to be one of the best bowlers in the world currently and is also the Indian cricket team's pace spearhead across all formats. The speedster originally garnered nationwide attention due to his displays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians (MI). Having always represented MI, Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 and has taken 130 wickets in 106 matches so far in the competition. The 28-year-old is also tenth in the standings for highest wicket-takers in IPL. Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Bumrah opened up about his first call-up to the MI camp and also revealed that he had bowled out Ricky Ponting "two or three times" during training.

Ponting was also captaining the MI side when Bumrah was called up to the squad. Rohit Sharma went on to replace Ponting in 2013 as MI skipper.

"Basically, I had gone into the Mumbai Indians camp and I was not going to play the first game because I and Axar Patel had joined the camp late. We were playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. We had been called late to the camp", he said.

"The team was already practicing in Bangalore and we practiced with the team only for two days. Over there, the practice wickets were very green, and back then in 2013, the white ball used to swing. So, I was bowling with the new ball. I was bowling to Ricky Ponting and I used to bowl those big inswingers. I troubled everyone and I got him (Ponting) out two or three times, so they had a discussion on me that 'this guy had something different and let's play him'", he further added.

Due to his success in IPL, Bumrah went on to make his India debut on January 23, 2016, in an ODI match. He also made his T20I debut on January 26, in the same year. Meanwhile, the bowler played his first Test match on January 6, 2018.