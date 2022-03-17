All-rounder Hardik Pandya might be sitting on the sidelines when it comes to Team India due to injury troubles but the maverick player is all ready to lead Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. All eyes would be on Hardik on how he dons the captaincy hat and ahead of the competition, he has given a sneak peek into what he would bring to the table as a leader.

During the jersey launch of the franchise, Hardik spoke about how he would like to motivate the youngsters in the team, and how the backseat would be his when it comes to enjoying the success.

"My philosophy for this season is a success is theirs and failure is mine," said Hardik during the jersey launch event.

The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders locking horns in the tournament opener. Gujarat Titans would open their campaign on March 28 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans are placed in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (C), Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Sadarangani, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan.