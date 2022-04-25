Ravindra Jadeja's starting phase as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been far from being a smooth affair. Since taking over the mantle from the great MS Dhoni, the spin allrounder has guided the four-time champions to only two wins in seven games. CSK are currently at the ninth spot in the 10-team points table. However, one of Jadeja's IPL teammates believes that the player has it in him to captain the Indian cricket team in future.

The current India captain Rohit Sharma will turn 35 in five days' time. Going by Sharma's age, in all probability, India might see a new captain in the next three to four years. CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu believes Jadeja will be a good fit for the role. He elaborated that with the presence of Dhoni in the CSK ranks, Jadeja will further enhance his capabilities as a captain.

"Filling in Mahi Bhai's shoes (in CSK), it's never going to happen. But Jaddu definitely has it in him. Under the guidance of Mahi bhai, till the time he's around on the ground with him, it will be very easy for him. Jadeja will become better. He has it in him to not only lead CSK but eventually India one day," Rayudu was quoted as saying on CSK's YouTube channel.

"There is the shift and it has to come. A lot of youngsters will keep featuring in CSK as the years go by. Having a young captain like Jadeja who has done it and seen it all, it will be great for them to be under him, have his confidence. They have the backing of the captain and I think he is going in the right direction and even the team is. CSK will be very, very successful under him."