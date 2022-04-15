Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya had an almost perfect day at the office as he displayed an all-round performance to help his side defeat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday. With the bat in hand, the all-rounder scored 87 runs to help Gujarat post 192/4 in the allotted twenty overs. With the ball in hand, he ended up taking one wicket and his acrobatic fielding helped in bringing out the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Hardik came up with a direct-hit to find Samson short of his crease.

In the eighth over of the innings, Samson drove the ball to mid-off where Hardik was stationed and he ran off for a quick single. Pandya charged in and he hit the bulls-eye at the bowler's end and Samson was found short of his crease. The Rajasthan skipper departed after scoring just 11.

With this direct hit, Hardik broke the middle-stump and the play had to be halted for a while as the stump was replaced.

Watch: Hardik's direct hit that brought about the dismissal of Sanju Samson.

With this win, Gujarat Titans have moved to the top of the points table and they now have 8 points from 5 games.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans registered 192/4 in 20 overs owing to Hardik's unbeaten knock of 87 runs off just 52 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Promoted

Lockie Ferguson then returned with three wickets as Gujarat restricted Rajasthan to 155/9.

Rajasthan Royals are at the third spot in the points table with 6 points from five games.