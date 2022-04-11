Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to continue a terrific start to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 21 of the ongoing IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. GT have won all their three games in IPL 2022 and will look to get another win under their belt. It has been an all-round show from GT so far, with the likes of Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia making headlines for all the right reasons. It will be therefore interesting if Hardik decides to make any non-injury related change in the playing XI that beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous game.

Here's a look at Gujarat Titans' predicted XI for the game vs SunRisers Hyderabad:

Shubman Gill: Gill has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL 2022 so far. He continued his purple patch in GT's previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) where he played a brilliant knock of 96 runs off just 59 balls.

Matthew Wade: Partnering Gill could again be Australia's Wade, who has endured a tough time in IPL 2022 so far. Despite his brilliant keeping skills, Wade will be under pressure to perform with the bat as he aims to cement a place in an in-form GT side.

Sai Sudharsan: Sai impressed everyone with a calm head on his shoulder in their previous fixture vs PBKS. He scored 35 runs off 30 balls, that included four fours and one six, and partnered well with Gill as he rotated the strike well and kept the scoreboard ticking.

David Miller: Despite having an experience of 92 IPL matches under his belt, Miller is yet to perform to his full potential. However, with GT enjoying a terrific run so far, Miller hasn't had many opportunities to contribute and showcase his skills with the bat. However, his immense T20 experience and fielding skills makes him a crucial member of the side.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik has been spot on as far as far as his leadership skills are concerned. He has led debutant side GT to three successive wins and is yet to lose a single game. With the bat as well, he has been in decent touch, scoring 91 runs at an average of 30.33. He also seems to be returning to his best with the ball, claiming two wickets so far.

Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia has been the man of the hour in IPL 2022 so far. In the last game vs PBKS, he shocked everyone when he hit two sixes off the last two balls to help GT get over the line and register an unlikely win.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has had a decent start to IPL 2022 as per his standards. He has so far claimed five wickets in three games and bowled economically, giving only 6.58 runs per over.

Mohammed Shami: Shami has been at his brilliant best with six wickets in the three games played. However, leaking runs at the death could be a major concern and the pacer would like to solve the issue.

Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand pacer has been quick this IPL and has troubled even the best of batters with tight lines and lengths. He has taken five wickets in three games at an impressive average of 17 and an economy of 7.08 runs per over.

Abhinav Manohar: Abhinav wasn't tested at all in GT's last game vs PBKS and the team will look to have handy contributions from him in their match vs SRH.

Darshan Nalkande: The young fast bowler did go for 37 runs in 3 overs vs PBKS, but he also claimed two crucial wickets and can play a major role for GT in their match vs SRH.