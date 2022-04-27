Gujarat Titans (GT) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Gujarat are currently second in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points from seven games, including six wins and a defeat. In good form, GT are in a three-match unbeaten run and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight runs in their previous fixture. SRH are third in the standings with 10 points from seven games, with five wins and two losses. Hyderabad are in a five-match unbeaten run and came out on top against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous fixture, winning by nine wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks:

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai