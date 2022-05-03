IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live Score: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Punjab Kings
IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Score Updates: GT face PBKS in their upcoming Indian Premier League fixture at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday.
Gujarat Titans (GT) have won the toss and opted to bat vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday. GT are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from nine fixtures, including eight wins and a defeat. In their previous fixture, the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets on Saturday. Rahul Tewatia received the Player of the Match award for an unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 25 balls as GT successfully chased down a target of 171 runs. Meanwhile, Punjab are eighth in the standings with eight points from nine outings (four wins and five defeats). Punjab will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways, having lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game by 20 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks:
- 19:01 (IST)IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to batGT captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bat vs PBKS.
- 18:56 (IST)IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live: Purple Cap RaceYuzvendra Chahal occupies top spot in the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets in nine fixtures. Kuldeep Yadav (17) is second while T Natarajan (17) is third in the standings.Umesh Yadav (15) is fourth and Wanindu Hasaranga (15) is fifth in the Purple Cap race.
- 18:56 (IST)IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live: Orange Cap RaceRR's Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 588 runs in 10 fixtures. He is followed by KL Rahul (451) in second position and Abhishek Sharma (308) in third place.Shreyas Iyer (324) occupies fourth spot and is followed by Hardik Pandya (308) in fifth.
- 18:55 (IST)IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live: IPL 2022 Points TableGT are in top spot with 16 points from nine games. LSG, RR and SRH are second, third and fourth, respectively.RCB are in fifth place and they are followed by DC and KKR in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. PBKS are eighth in the table, while CSK and MI occupy the bottom two spots.
- 18:40 (IST)IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live: Previous resultIn Match 16 this year, GT defeated PBKS by six wickets and with zero balls to spare. A knock of 96 runs off 59 balls by Shubman Gill helped GT reach 190 for four in 20 overs, succesfully chasing down a target of 190 runs. Initially, a three-wicket haul by Rashid Khan had helped GT restrict PBKS at 189 for nine in 20 overs.
- 18:38 (IST)IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live: Head-to-headBoth sides have faced each other only once with GT coming out on top.
- 17:57 (IST)IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Live: Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between GT and PBKS, held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
