Gujarat Titans (GT) have won the toss and opted to bat vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday. GT are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from nine fixtures, including eight wins and a defeat. In their previous fixture, the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets on Saturday. Rahul Tewatia received the Player of the Match award for an unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 25 balls as GT successfully chased down a target of 171 runs. Meanwhile, Punjab are eighth in the standings with eight points from nine outings (four wins and five defeats). Punjab will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways, having lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game by 20 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

