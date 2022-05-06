Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, GT vs MI Live Score: Table Toppers Gujarat Titans Face Mumbai Indians
IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Score Updates: Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022, GT vs MI Score: Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians on Friday.© BCCI/IPL
Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Gujarat are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 10 games, including eight wins and two defeats. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways, having lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Match 48. Meanwhile, MI are bottom of the standings with two points from nine fixtures, including a win and eight defeats. In their previous fixture, they registered their first win of the season, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in Match 44. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai
Match 51, Indian Premier League, 2022, May 06, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
GT
MI
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
% chance to win
MI 51%
GT 49%
- 17:40 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022's match between GT and MI, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.