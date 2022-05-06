Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Gujarat are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 10 games, including eight wins and two defeats. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways, having lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Match 48. Meanwhile, MI are bottom of the standings with two points from nine fixtures, including a win and eight defeats. In their previous fixture, they registered their first win of the season, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in Match 44. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai