Kolkata Knight Riders climbed to the top of the IPL points table with a comprehensive six-wicket beating of Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night. KKR have already played three matches in IPL 2022, winning two and losing one. Despite the wins, KKR's batting, especially the top-order, has looked a little bit vulnerable. New captain Shreyas Iyer is yet to play a significant contribution with the bat, and on Friday, he once again fell prematurely trying to take on PBKS leggie Rahul Chahar.

Speaking after the KKR vs PBKS match, former India batter Aakash Chopra said that Shreyas Iyer seems to have a problem with leg-spinners and needs to get his act together quickly.

"Shreyas Iyer seems to have an issue with leg-spinners. It looks at the ball and seems he wants to hit a six. Last match he got out to (Wanindu) Hasaranga. He's too good a player to play shot like these get out. Yes, Shreyas, you got to get your act together," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

In the first match, Iyer had played a knock of 20 not out as KKR chased down the 132-run target with relative ease. In KKR's defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Iyer was sent packing for 13 by Hasaranga as KKR folded for a paltry 128 in 18.5 overs.

On Friday night against PBKS, Iyer was looking good, batting on 25, before he decided to take on Rahul Chahar. His dismissal put KKR on the backfoot and this was followed by Chahar removing Nitish Rana for a duck two balls later.

Promoted

Suddenly, the target of 138 for KKR looked a million miles away with them tottering at 51 for four. But in stepped Andre Russell and with his brute power tilted the scales back in Kolkata's favour.

The West Indian blasted 70 not out off 31 balls to take KKR to victory with over five overs remaining.