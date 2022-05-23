The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season concluded on Sunday with Punjab Kings beating SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Three-wicket hauls from Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis and a fantastic six-hitting show from Liam Livingstone powered PBKS to a comfortable win, with 29 deliveries to spare. The win saw Punjab Kings finish sixth, while SRH's campaign ended with them 8th on the IPL 2022 points table.

IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans, who dominated the league stage, finish as table-toppers with 20 points. Rajasthan Royals finished second with 18 points, while Lucknow Super Giants were 3rd with as many points as RR. Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed the fourth and final play-offs spot, finishing with 16 points.

Delhi Capitals finished fifth, just missing out on the knockouts, while PBKS are sixth. Both teams finished on 14 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders and SRH are seventh and eighth respectively, with 12 points each, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians occupy the bottom two spots, with eight points each.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler (629) finished the league stage with a hefty lead in the race for the Orange Cap, with KL Rahul second with 537 runs. He is followed by his LSG opening partner Quinton de Kock with 502 runs.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal, with 26 wickets, leads the Purple Cap race, while RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is second with 24. PBKS' Kagiso Rabada, with 23 wickets is third in the race.