Maverick batter Virat Kohli will look to give his best in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With captaincy burden no longer weighing him down, he will look to score big and help his franchise go all the way this season. RCB are still searching for their first IPL title win and under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, the franchise would hope for a change in fortunes. The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26 but RCB will kickstart their campaign on March 27.

Kohli shared a picture on micro-blogging site Koo and he captioned the post as: "IPL around the corner and the excitement is in the air."

The right-handed batter Kohli linked up with RCB squad in Mumbai on Monday and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine period.

"Wow. 15 years, it's quite unbelievable that the IPL has come this far. Renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties. Life is in a very good place, we have a child now, we have a family. It's about watching my child grow and doing what I love that is playing cricket," said Kohli on a video posted on YouTube channel of RCB.

RCB have appointed a new captain and Faf du Plessis will be donning the captaincy hat this season. The former Proteas captain was picked up by the franchise for Rs 7 crore in the mega auction.

RCB will play their first game on March 27 against the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.