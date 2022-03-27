The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 got underway on Saturday evening with a contest between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Ravindra Jadeja's CSK might have suffered a defeat, but all-rounder Dwayne Bravo managed to equal Lasith Malinga's huge record in the tournament and the T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder is just one more wicket away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Bravo managed to take three wickets against KKR but it was not enough for CSK to win the match.

Bravo managed to take three wickets against KKR and in the process equalled former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 wickets in the IPL. As a result, Bravo along with Malinga is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the cash-rich league.

The former West Indies all-rounder equalled Malinga's tally in his 151st game in the IPL. Malinga had finished his career for Mumbai Indians after taking 170 wickets from 122 games.

Malinga is currently the fast-bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

Amit Mishra has 166 wickets in the IPL while Piyush Chawla is the fourth-highest wicket-taker as he has 157 scalps to his name.

In the match between CSK and KKR, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. Umesh Yadav returned with two wickets as KKR restricted CSK to 131/5. MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs.

KKR then chased down the target with relative ease with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane was the highest-scorer for KKR after playing a knock of 44 runs.

KKR will next play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday while CSK will square off against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.



