After losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, Mumbai Indians (MI) have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during Match 2 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It was also the franchise's first offence of the season under IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, so captain Rohit Sharma has been fined Rs 12 lakhs.

An unbeaten partnership by Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav helped Delhi defeat Mumbai by four wickets with 10 balls remaining.

Chasing a target of 178 runs, DC reached 179 for six in 18.2 overs, courtesy of a fine partnership by Lalit and Axar.

Lalit smashed an unbeaten knock of 48 runs off 38 balls, consisting of four fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Axar hammered 38 off 17 deliveries, alongwith two fours and three maximums.

Basil Thampi was in decent form for MI, taking three wickets in four overs.

Initially an unbeaten knock of 81 runs off 48 balls by Ishan Kishan helped MI post 177 for five in 20 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter also slammed 11 fours and two maximums.

Opener Rohit also registered 41 runs off 32 balls and also hit four fours, two sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav was in fantastic form for DC, taking three wickets in four overs.