Virat Kohli's poor batting form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season continued as he was once again dismissed cheaply in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) recent win against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 33-year-old was run out by Lalit Yadav for 12 runs off 14 balls on the seventh over of RCB's innings. Receiving a length delivery from Shardul Thakur, Kohli directed it towards point and went for a single but Glenn Maxwell (non-striker) sent him back. The former RCB captain was caught short by Yadav, who collected the ball to complete a successful direct hit at the same time towards the striker's end, which was further confirmed by the third umpire.

Here is the video of Kohli's run out:

Virat Kohli Again RUN-OUT pic.twitter.com/WN0Q6x3gnK — Keshav Bhardwaj (@keshxv1999) April 16, 2022

This is also the second time in IPL 2022 that Kohli has been run out. Previously, he was run out by Sanju Samson during Match 13 vs Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Despite Kohli's failure, RCB managed to post 189 for five in 20 overs with Dinesh Karthik smacking an unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 34 balls. He also hammered five fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Maxwell also bagged a half-century (55 runs off 34 balls).

Promoted

Chasing a target of 190 runs, Delhi could only muster 173 for seven in 20 overs. David Warner registered a half-century (66 runs off 38 balls) for DC but couldn't prevent a loss.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood was in fiery form for RCB and took three wickets in four overs, conceding only 28 runs. Mohammed Siraj bagged two dismissals in four overs, leaking 31 runs.