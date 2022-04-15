Chennai Super Kings' star paceman Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to a back injury, an official IPL release stated. Chahar was bought back by CSK in the IPL mega auction for Rs 14 crore, but he got injured while playing for Team India against the West Indies and was not available for the first phase of the competition initially. But a back injury during his rehab put paid to any chances of returning to action this season. CSK are currently 9th in the points table after managing a solitary win from 5 matches so far.

"Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury," stated an official IPL release.

In other news from the league, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament. His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi, will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh.

Chahar was last seen in action against the West Indies in February this year. He had picked up an injury during the third T20I in Kolkata.

The pacer has played in five IPL editions in his career so far, managing to take 59 wickets in 63 games. His best bowling figures in the competition are 4-13.

Promoted

Over the years, Chahar has created a reputation for himself for being the most economical bowler in the powerplay and he has managed to provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

CSK will miss his consistent bowling and his ability to hit the big shots low down the order.