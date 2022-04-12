Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score: Winless Chennai Super Kings Face Third-Placed Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score Updates: CSK take on RCB in Match 22 of the ongoing season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday.
IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Score: Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.© BCCI/IPL
Chennai Super Kings will look to register their first win this season when they take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 22nd game of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. CSK have failed to find their mojo this season and they are in desperate need of a win. On the other hand, RCB are at the third spot in the points table with six points from four games. In the last fixture against Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli got back into form as he played a knock of 48. All three departments of the game are now starting to work in unison for RCB and CSK will have a real task on their hands if they want to go past Faf Du Plessis and his side. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 22, Indian Premier League, 2022, Apr 12, 2022
- 18:11 (IST)CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022 Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 22 of the IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore square off at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.Toss to follow shortly.
