Chennai Super Kings will look to register their first win this season when they take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 22nd game of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. CSK have failed to find their mojo this season and they are in desperate need of a win. On the other hand, RCB are at the third spot in the points table with six points from four games. In the last fixture against Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli got back into form as he played a knock of 48. All three departments of the game are now starting to work in unison for RCB and CSK will have a real task on their hands if they want to go past Faf Du Plessis and his side. (LIVE SCORECARD)

