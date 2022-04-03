Winless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It has been a poor start to this year's campaign by the defending champions, who lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022 season opener. After the defeat to KKR, CSK followed it up with a defeat to debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), losing by six wickets. CSK are currently eighth in the 10-team standings, with Punjab in seventh place. In the ongoing season, PBKS won their opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets, but fell to a six-wicket defeat against KKR. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, straight from Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai)