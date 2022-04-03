Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Winless Chennai Super Kings Take On Punjab Kings
IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Score Updates: Having lost both their games this season, CSK face PBKS at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Score: Chennai Super Kings face Punjab Kings on Sunday.© BCCI/IPL
Winless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It has been a poor start to this year's campaign by the defending champions, who lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022 season opener. After the defeat to KKR, CSK followed it up with a defeat to debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), losing by six wickets. CSK are currently eighth in the 10-team standings, with Punjab in seventh place. In the ongoing season, PBKS won their opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets, but fell to a six-wicket defeat against KKR. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, straight from Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai)
Match 11, Indian Premier League, 2022, Apr 03, 2022
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
- 18:39 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live: Mayank Agarwal to shine?Mayank Agarwal, who took over PBKS' captaincy after KL Rahul's departure, will be aiming to post a big score today. In 102 IPL games, he has registered 2164 runs with a ton and 11 fifties.
- 18:26 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live: One win and one defeat for PBKSPBKS have registered one win and defeat this season. They won their opener vs RCB by five wickets but crashed to a defeat vs KKR.
- 18:24 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live: No wins for CSKSince their campaign began, CSK have been winless and lost to KKR in their opener. They also lost to debutants LSG.
- 18:22 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live: Head-to-headIn the IPL, both sides have faced each other 25 times with CSK coming out on top with 15 wins. Meanwhile, PBKS have bagged 10 victories.
- 17:57 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022's Match 11 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
