IPL 2022, CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 59 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Chennai are currently ninth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with eight points from 11 games, including four wins and seven defeats. Still in contention for the playoffs, the MS Dhoni-led side will be aiming to grab a win against Mumbai. Meanwhile, MI are already out of contention for the playoffs and are bottom of the standings with four points from 11 fixtures (two wins and nine losses). The last time both these sides met was in Match 33 when Chennai came out on top with a three-wicket victory with Mukesh Choudhary taking three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai