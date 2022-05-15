IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans would look to maintain their winning run when they take the field against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium. Gujarat have already qualified for the playoffs and they would hope to finish within top two to enhance their chances of making it to the finals. Talking about CSK, the MS Dhoni-led side are at the ninth spot in the points table and they would look to end their season on a high. A day before the match, Ambati Rayudu had announced that the ongoing season would be last IPL, but he later deleted the tweet. It will be interesting to see how Rayudu performs in the match against Gujarat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL 2022 Points Table looks

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad



IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai