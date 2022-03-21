Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) gets underway on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the season in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The clash will see MS Dhoni's team take on Shreyas Iyer's bunch, which will be a replay of last season's final, as is the case in IPL every year. CSK have managed to get back quite a few of its core players and there are also several new faces, who will look to do well for the IPL giants.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by a new captain but they too have quite a few of their strong performers in the squad. MS Dhoni's team are in a tough group but they will be looking to do well and catch up with Mumbai Indians' record of five titles this season.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by CSK.

CSK Full Schedule IPL 2022, Date, Time And Venue

March 26- vs KKR, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

March 31- vs LSG, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

April 3- vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

April 9- vs SRH, 3.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

April 12- vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium

April 17- vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

April 21- vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium, Mumbai

April 25- vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 1- vs SRH, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

May 4- vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

May 8- vs DC, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

May 12- vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 15- vs GT, 3.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 20 - vs RR, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne