Ahead of the final of this year's Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, there will be some special performances from music maestro AR Rahman and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony on Sunday. The IPL ceremony is set to begin at 6:25 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 7:30 pm. Both AR Rahman and Ranveer Singh have been gearing up for their performances in front of what is set to be a packed ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a video of his performance.

"Capacity Crowd ? .... Just bring it!" Ranveer tweeted.

"Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar today at 6.25 pm."

"When there is @RanveerOfficial, there is nothing but oodles of energy," the official account of the IPL wrote, retweeting his post.

"How excited are you to witness Ranveer set the stage on fire at the #TATAIPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad"

Singer Neeti Mohan, who is set to perform alongside AR Rahman, tweeted a video with the Oscar-winning composer.

"Excitement level 100. Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang for the IPL closing ceremony in Ahemdabad (sic)," she tweeted.

"Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang for the IPL closing ceremony in Ahemdabad"

The final will see the two teams at the top of the IPL points table in the league stage face off against each other.

While Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans dominated the league stage and finished on top of the table with 10 wins from 14 matches, Rajasthan Royals were second, with nine wins.

The two teams also faced off in Qualifier 1, where the Titans emerged victorious by seven wickets.

Gujarat also came out on top when the two teams had met in the league stage.