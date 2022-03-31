Having made his Indian Premier League debut this year in IPL 2022, New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway didn't have the best start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 1 on March 26. The opener could only muster three runs off eight balls as CSK could only post 131 for five in 20 overs, setting a target of 132 runs, which KKR crossed with ease in 18.3 overs. The 30-year-old will be aiming to gain some momentum in his campaign and expressed delight at playing with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Speaking to CSK's social media team, Conway spoke about his initial aim to play under Dhoni's captaincy and also about a conversation with the former India skipper.

He said, "I was wanting to play under the great MS Dhoni as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, 'you're sure you don't want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?'"

"Then he said no, I am always going to be around anyway."

Dhoni stepped down from captaincy of CSK two days before the start of IPL 2022, handing over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja.

Promoted

"A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu. It was really cool just to get to know them better. There are just normal men, down-to-earth. There's no aura about them, easy to get along and easy to talk to", Conway further added.

Here is the full video of Conway's interaction:

Despite a poor start, Conway and CSK will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 7 on Thursday.