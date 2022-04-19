Jos Buttler was in amazing form as he smashed a ton to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs in Match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 103 runs off 61 balls, including nine fours and five sixes, to dominate opposition bowlers. The Englishman received plenty of rave reviews from fans and experts on social media for his performance and was also on the receiving end of special praise from Michael Vaughan, who called him the "Best T20 player in the world".

Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer wrote, "Best T20 player in the world @josbuttler #Fact #IPL2022"

Buttler's knock helped RR post 217 for five in 20 overs, setting a target of 218 runs.

Chasing a target of 218 runs, KKR were bowled out for 210 in 19.4 overs with Yuzvendra Chahal registering a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick.

After the win, RR are now second in the table with eight points (four wins and two defeats) and Buttler is leading in the Orange Cap race with 375 runs from six games. He has smacked two centuries and two half-centuries in the ongoing IPL 2022 season and will be hoping to keep up his momentum.