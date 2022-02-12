With Team India currently gearing up for the upcoming T20I series vs West Indies, white-ball captain Rohit Sharma took to social media to share a photo of his teammates following the IPL 2022 auction. In the photo which Rohit Sharma posted as his Instagram story, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav could be seen in a hotel room with their eyes glued to TV screen. Kishan and Iyer looked happy in the photo and have already been picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MI splashed INR 15.25 crore on the wicketkeeper-batter, which also made him the most expensive buy in the ongoing auction. He overtook Iyer, who was earlier picked for INR 12.25 crore by KKR.

Keeping up with the ambience in the photograph, Rohit also captioned it as, "Some tensed and some happy faces".

Pant was retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) and is also their captain. He replaced Shreyas Iyer last season as the side's full-time skipper.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar, Shardul and Chahal haven't gone under the hammer yet.

The ongoing auction has also seen plenty of drama with veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsing while conducting the first session in Bengaluru. Veteran sports presenter Charu Sharma has been handed the auction duties for the remainder of the event.

Promoted

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable," read a statement from IPL.

"Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," it added.